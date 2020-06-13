 

Food distribution benefits families affected by COVID-19

  • A long line of cars wait for a food distribution event for families affected by COVID-19 Saturday in Camera Park in Glendale Heights. The event was sponsored by Glendale Heights in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Food Bank through Milton Township Food Pantry, St. Matthew Parish, ICNA Relief and the Neighborhood Food Pantries at Family in Faith Church.

  • Linda Brusca of Bloomingdale, center, carries a bag of food to a waiting car Saturday in Camera Park in Glendale Heights. The event was sponsored by Glendale Heights in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Food Bank through Milton Township Food Pantry, St. Matthew Parish, ICNA Relief and the Neighborhood Food Pantries at Family in Faith Church.

  • Volunteers help load waiting cars with food Saturday in Camera Park in Glendale Heights. The event was sponsored by Glendale Heights in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Food Bank through Milton Township Food Pantry, St. Matthew Parish, ICNA Relief and the Neighborhood Food Pantries at Family in Faith Church.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/13/2020 1:40 PM

Families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic got some needed help Saturday when Glendale Heights teamed with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to distribute food and other supplies for 3½ hours at Camera Park.

The distribution event, handled on a first-come, first-served basis, was held in cooperation with the Milton Township Food Pantry, St. Matthew Parish, ICNA Relief and the Neighborhood Food Pantries at Family in Faith Church.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Families receiving the materials were asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers loaded the food and supplies in their vehicles.

