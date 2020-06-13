Food distribution benefits families affected by COVID-19

Families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic got some needed help Saturday when Glendale Heights teamed with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to distribute food and other supplies for 3½ hours at Camera Park.

The distribution event, handled on a first-come, first-served basis, was held in cooperation with the Milton Township Food Pantry, St. Matthew Parish, ICNA Relief and the Neighborhood Food Pantries at Family in Faith Church.

Families receiving the materials were asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers loaded the food and supplies in their vehicles.