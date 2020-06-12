Attorneys say statements made by AJ Freund's mother could help father's defense

The Crystal Lake mother who pleaded guilty to killing her 5-year-old son, AJ Freund, made statements during a psychological evaluation that could be helpful to the boy's father's defense, prosecutors said.

Attorneys met Thursday morning for a brief status hearing on the criminal case against 37-year-old JoAnn D. Cunningham, who was not required to appear in court.

Over the objection of Cunningham's attorney, McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt granted the state's request to share the possible exculpatory statements with the attorney who represents AJ's father, 61-year-old Andrew T. Freund Sr.

Those statements will be shielded from public viewing under a court order, Wilbrandt said.

Chief of the McHenry County state's attorney office's criminal division Randi Freese said in court that she had an ethical obligation to turn over the information. Not doing so could be what is known as a Brady violation, which occurs when a prosecutor fails to disclose information that could be favorable to the defense. If a Brady violation were to occur, it could potentially be brought up on appeal after a conviction has taken place.

Cunningham and Freund both remain at the McHenry County jail.

The pair were arrested April 24, 2019, after a weeklong search for AJ. The morning of his arrest, Freund led investigators to AJ's body, which days earlier had been placed in a shallow grave near Woodstock, court records show.

The parents are accused of beating AJ to death on April 15, 2019, and concealing his body for days after.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Dec. 5 and is scheduled for sentencing July 16.

Freund is due back in court June 18.