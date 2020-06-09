Fremd High School

The 2020 Fremd High School graduates were honored in a drive-by parade at the school. Courtesy of Fremd High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 663

Academic Scholars: Sidharth Addepalli, Arnav Aggarwal, Collin Ariagno, Ishika Awachat, Hira Baig, Marisa Ban, Logan Bayer, Mayank Bhatia, Jane Bodensteiner, Ella Burns, Brooke Button, Cindy Cai, Denise Carlson, Sagnik Chakraborty, Justin Chang, Anvita Chaturvedula, Alice Chen, Cameron Chiu, Abigail Dannenbring, Alyson Davis, Anmol Desai, Thejasvi Dhanireddy, Sophia Dmytryuk, Jenna Dobberstein, Danielle Farag, Thomas Filipiuk, Julia Finegan, Evan Folkers, Alexandra Frohock, Delaney Gerasta, Alejandro Gonzalez-Jimenez, Kassandra Hamilton, Kevin Han, Katherine Hansen, Zubin Havewala, Cole Jackson, Adarsh Jagadish, Angeles Jaimes, Sophia Ji, Lucy Jiang, Sara Johanson, Jason Jung, Alexander Kaminsky, Tatsuki Kato, Emma Katovich, Christopher Kazantzis, Matthew Kim, Nathan Kim, Varun Kompala, Shruthi Krishna, Varsha Krishnan, Sydney Kruto, Katharine Larson, William Li, Kate Liu, Kellie Liu, Danny Lu, Kevin Lui, Sara Maj, Meghana Mangalvedhe, Usaid Mazhar, Madeline McCarthy, Shalin Mehta, Miguel Mercado, Sujay Nanjannavar, Thomas Novak, Sofia Oliver, Michael Parekh, Love Patel, Eileen Peng, Kinllen Peng, Kevin Peterson, Pranay Prabhakar, Aditya Prathap, Pranav Ramachandra, Sean Randunne, Jack Riemer, Ashley Rosenthal, Megan Savage, Ethan Schillinger, Cassandra Seaver, Nihar Simhadri, Ananya Singh, Peter So, Andrew Son, Elia Spyratos, Nikhil Sriram, Madeline Stelk, Satej Sukthankar, Mary Tang, Riki Terada, Ayushi Tripathi, Faris Uddin, Nipun Velupally

Shashwat Viswanath, Yash Walawalkar, Andrea Waldman, Sean Warner, Max Wexley, Matthew Wingen, Kaitlin Wong, Sharon Wu, Jessica Xu, Andrew Yin, Kylie Zhang.

Student Board: Hira Baig, Gina Barto, Emily Chernich, Thejasvi Dhanireddy, Subin Hong, Ambrozia Itellari, Lucy Jiang, Regina Kim, Eleanor Klink, Kendall Maloney, Kate Miller, Keya Patel, Izzy Serino, Sharon Wu.

Academic Achievements: Five students earned perfect ACT scores; 26 students were finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship competition; 101 students were Kolze Academic Scholars; 143 students earned Honor Roll for seven consecutive semesters; 20 students earned Viking Booster Club Scholarship Awards; 16 students earned Perfect Attendance Awards.

Athletic Achievements:

• Girls Volleyball: Mid-Suburban League Conference Champions, IHSA Regional Title, IHSA Sectional Title, IHSA Supersectional Title and fourth place finish at the state tournament; Breslen Reid earned all area and all state honors.

• Boys Soccer: MSL West, MSL Championship, regional title, and sectional champions; John Kating and Russell Beapre earned all-area honors; Jake Schoffstall earned all-area, all-sectional, all-state honors and MSL West Player of the Year; Josh Bennett earned all-area and all-sectional honors; Kaelan Conway earned all-conference, all-area and all-sectional honors.

• Boys Golf: Ryan Higgins earned all conference, Regional Top 5 Medal, Sectional Top 5 Medal and was a state qualifier.

• Girls Tennis: Kellie Ha was MSL 1st Doubles Champion, Sectional Doubles Champion, All State 2A Doubles.

• Girls Swimming and Diving: Sophia Kuehn was Sectional Champion in 200 Individual Medley, Sectional Champion in 100 Backstroke.

• Girls Basketball: Team won MSL West, MSL Championship, regional title, sectional title, and supersectional title and 4A State Champions; Ella Burns was Queen of the Hill 3-point champion; Emily Klaczek earned all-state honors and was MSL West Player of the Year; Olivia Hill earned all-area honors.

• Boys Basketball: Jake Schoffstall and Max Wexley earned all-area honors.

• Wrestling: Isiah Pettigrew was conference champion, sectional champion, all state and finished fourth place in state; Michael Mondus was a state qualifier; Jack Riemer was a regional finalist and sectional qualifier.

• Girls Gymnastics: Sam Shirmer was regional champion and a state qualifier; Katie Vessell was a conference and regional champion and state qualifier.

Extracurricular achievements:

• Chess team was 2020 MSL Conference Chess Champions, winning their IHSA Sectional Tournament. Team had highest finish in school history, taking 6th place.

• Math team earned first place at the ICTM Regional Competition.

• Safa Saeid took first place in Extemporaneous Speech at the BPA State Competition.

• Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Musicians: Collin Ariagno (Band, trombone), Denise Carlson (Future Music Educators Seminar), Ben Jennings (Choir, tenor), Aliyah Starks (Choir, soprano), Thomas Filipiuk (Orchestra, viola), Andrea Jing (Orchestra, violin) and Gina Kang (Orchestra, violin).

• ILMEA District 7 selected Music students: Collin Ariagno (Band and Jazz Band), Denise Carlson (Choir), Anmol Desai (Choir, alto), Thomas Filipiuk (Orchestra, viola), Matt Froehling (Choir, bass), Anthony Green (Choir, tenor), Ben Jennings (Choir, tenor), Andrea Jing (Orchestra, violin), Sara Johanson (Choir, soprano), Gina Kang (Orchestra, violin), Jade King (Choir, alto), Myra Longnecker (Choir, soprano), Ethan Nehls (Choir, bass), Rebecca Rosmanitz (Orchestra, violin), Aliyah Starks (Choir, soprano) and Abby Zimmer (Choir, alto).

• Music Department band, choir, and orchestra students/families raised $935 for the charity CreatiVets during Veterans Day week.

• The Wind Symphony was selected for the University of Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival for the second consecutive year.

• Fremd Choir was selected by audition to perform at the Candlelight Processional at Disney World. Sixty-four choir students participated in two performances at Epcot World on Nov. 29.

• The Fremd Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo, and Jazz Lab Band were all awarded straight "Division 1/Superior" ratings at the Northshore Jazz Festival and Jazz in the Meadows.

Theater Productions: "Beauty and the Beast" (fall musical); "The Complete History of America (Abridged!)" (winter play).

Homecoming Theme: All Around the World

Homecoming King and Queen: Matthew Wingen and Olivia Hill

What was new for the Class of 2020: New library; new Incubator room; all new South Fields (new varsity softball field, new grass football/soccer/lacrosse field, complete renovation of varsity baseball field); Viking Mural on the steps; new signage; new track; new stadium turf field; screen reader support enabled.

Principal's Reflections on the Class of 2020: The Class of 2020 has been a special class for promoting the tradition of excellence at Fremd High School. For four years, they have provided shining examples of academic achievement, athletic and extracurricular commitment, and school spirit. Their hard work and dedication has prepared them well for their future, and they have positively contributed to the Viking Pride felt by the entire Fremd community.

-- Principal Kury Tenopir