Naperville man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal head-on crash

A Naperville man faces driving under the influence and reckless homicide charges stemming from a crash Saturday that killed another driver.

Naperville police said the crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Royce and Lisson roads.

According to police, a silver Dodge Ram traveling west on Royce crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a black Ford Fiesta, killing its driver, a 41-year-old Woodridge man.

The Dodge rolled over several times before coming to a rest upside down, police said. The Ram's driver, Frank P. Qualtier Jr., 54, of Naperville, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide, police said. Additional charges are pending with the Will County state's attorney's office, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Naperville Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5379.