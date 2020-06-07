After 20 years, Deerfields Bakery closing Schaumburg location

After about 20 years of making cakes and other treats, Deerfields Bakery is closing its Schaumburg location, owners announced Sunday. Locations in Buffalo Grove and Deerfield will remain open. Daily Herald File Photo, 2011

Deerfields Bakery has closed its Schaumburg location permanently, its owners announced Sunday morning on Facebook.

Opened in 2000 at 25 S. Roselle Road, the location had been closed on what initially was said to be a temporary basis during pandemic-related stay-at-home orders.

"We have had to make a very difficult decision amongst these challenging times," Sunday's Facebook post reads. "It saddens us to announce that we will not be re-opening our Schaumburg location. Unfortunately, we are unable to sustain operations given the current economic situation."

Deerfields will continue to operate its locations in Buffalo Grove, which opened in 1993, and Deerfield, the owners announced.

"Our Buffalo Grove location is only 20 minutes away, you can still order our custom cakes and have access to all of our products," the social media post states. "We also deliver and will continue to do so in your area."