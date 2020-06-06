Three townhouses uninhabitable after Lakemoor fire

A fire about 5 p.m. Friday in the 30000 block of Tallgrass Court in Lakemoor destroyed one townhouse and made two adjoining units uninhabitable, the Wauconda Fire District said Saturday in a news release.

The structure fire was reported at 5:22 p.m. and first arriving units saw fire and smoke coming from the garage of one townhouse.

The fire spread quickly throughout that townhouse and caused smoke damage to two adjoining units. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for two and half hours extinguishing hot spots and completing their work.

The fire remains under investigation. There's no damage estimate, but one unit and all of its contents were a total loss, according to the news release. Numerous reptiles and amphibians perished in the fire. One civilian was evaluated on the scene for minor injuries, but wasn't taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to offer assistance to the displaced residents.

Numerous other fire departments provided support.