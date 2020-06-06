June 6 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 65,055 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,982 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 34,020 cases and 1,662 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 47,904 cases and 2,251 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,546 cases and 83 deaths in Des Plaines, 751 cases and 39 deaths in Wheeling, 604 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 604 cases and 13 deaths in Palatine, 587 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 510 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 484 cases and 40 deaths in Glenview, 462 cases and 27 deaths in Arlington Heights, 463 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 424 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 325 cases and 25 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 316 cases and 11 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 244 cases and 5 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 109 cases and 13 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,070 cases and 397 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 767 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 722 cases and 10 deaths in West Chicago, 615 cases and 6 deaths in Glendale Heights, 493 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 478 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 476 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 345 cases and 16 deaths in Lombard, 294 cases and 9 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 242 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 234 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 223 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 216 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook and 143 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 8,683 cases and 316 deaths on its website Saturday. • Top counts on Friday (data was not updated on Saturday): 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,793 cases with 215 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,093 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,620 in Elgin (Kane portion), 664 in Carpentersville, 245 in South Elgin, 239 in St. Charles, 164 in North Aurora, 150 in Geneva, 95 in Batavia, and 45 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,718 cases and 83 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• There have been 5,858 cases and 285 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 337 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 63 in Aurora (Will County portion).