Several suburban Black Lives Matter protests Thursday

People gathered in Buffalo Grove, Elgin, Naperville, Arlington Heights, Vernon Hills and Palatine for peaceful protests to police brutality Thursday.
A woman holds a framed photograph of Coretta King, widow of Martin Luther King Jr. as hundreds listen to speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minutes 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A person peers from behind a sign as hundreds attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kailey Pearson, a Stevenson High School graduate and current NIU student speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday. She says she's lived with racial fear her whole life.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joann Smith of Mt. Prospect speaks during a rally protesting police brutality and supporting Black Lives Matter in Arlington Heights Thursday. "I appreciate people starting the conversation," she said. "People say, 'oh no, it doesn't happen out here,' but I'm here to tell you it does."
Rick West | Staff Photographer
About 400-500 people turned out for a rally protesting police brutality and supporting Black Lives Matter in Arlington Heights Thursday. The rally started at South Middle School before a march to North School Park.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
About 400-500 people start a march from South Middle School to North School Park in Arlington Heights Thursday protesting police brutality and supporting Black Lives Matter.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
About 400-500 people marched from South Middle School to North School Park in Arlington Heights Thursday protesting police brutality and supporting Black Lives Matter.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Protesters kneel before Naperville police dressed in riot gear at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Washington Street Thursday. More protests are planned in the coming week.
Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A man records speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dana Onayemo of Elgin, left, and daughter Mikayla, 14, get ready to join a Black Lives Matter march Thursday in Elgin protesting police brutality and systemic racism against the black community. "It's not an easy fix," Onayemo said. "It's going to take a lot of continued strategic community action."
Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer
Hundreds gathered at Elgin Community College Thursday afternoon to join a march for George Floyd, protesting police brutality and the unlawful killing of unarmed black men and women. "I was really nervous, but now I'm really excited," said ECC student Keyvon Kyles who organized the march through social media outreach.
Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer
Snaking it's way through Elgin streets, a peaceful crowd of Elgin Community College students, faculty and community members marched Thursday in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter protests across the suburbs and nationwide. Hundreds gathered outside the Elgin Police Department chanting "George Floyd," "Decynthia Clements," "No justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter" repeatedly.
Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer
Snaking it's way through Elgin streets, a peaceful crowd of Elgin Community College students, faculty and community members marched Thursday in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter protests across the suburbs and nationwide. Hundreds gathered outside the Elgin Police Department chanting "George Floyd," "Decynthia Clements," "No justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter" repeatedly.
Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of protesters knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 48 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd was choked by a Minneapolis Police Officer, at an event at Century Park in Vernon Hills Thursday afternoon.
Doug Graham | Staff Photographer
Naperville City Council member Benjamin White addresses a crowd of hundreds Thursday afternoon during a sit-in at the downtown Riveralk organized by Naperville Central High School senior Sophia Davila and resident India Smith-Johnson. "We're at a pivotal point right now," White said. "Let's keep pushing forward."
Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer
Hundreds listen to speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brad Schneider, U.S. Rep. for Illinois's 10th congressional district talks with people at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lexi Garden, of Lincolnshire registers to vote at a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Rd. Thursday. "I've been waiting my whole life to vote," she said.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer
Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer
Several hundred protesters are on the northeast corner of Palatine and Quentin roads in Palatine just outside Margreth Riemer Reservoir.
Bob Susnajara | Staff Photographer
Bob Susnajara | Staff Photographer
Bob Susnajara | Staff Photographer
Bob Susnajara | Staff Photographer