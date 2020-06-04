Huntley High School

Huntley High School's David Ferrante throws Waubonsie Valley's Antonio Torres on his way to a state title in boys wrestling. Daily Herald File Photo

Graduates in Class of 2020: About 750

Graduation Speaker: David Ferrante

Senior representative to Student Council: Abby Krishnan

Academic achievements: 33 Summa Cum Laude graduates, 49 Magna Cum Laude graduates, 73 Cum Laude graduates

Athletic achievements:

• Boys cross country, regional champions; Ian Geisler, fourth in state

• Girls cross country, Fox Valley Conference champions, regional champions and state qualifier, finishing 19th in state

• Football, Fox Valley Conference champions

• Boys golf, team sectional qualifier

• Girls golf, Fox Valley Conference champions, team sectional qualifier; Katie Matustik, state qualifier

• Boys soccer, regional champions

• Girls swimming, Fox Valley Conference champions; Sydney McGuine and Ella Young, state qualifiers

• Girls tennis, Ruhi Gulati, state qualifier

• Volleyball. Fox Valley Conference, regional and sections champions

• Boys swimming, Ben Rocks, state qualifier

• Boys and girls basketball, regional champions

• Girls bowling, regional champions

• Boys bowling, Jerik Alcasid, state qualifier

• Cheer, state qualifier

• Wrestling team state qualifiers; David Ferrante, state champion, Jeremy Jakowitsch, third in state, Sam Spencer, fifth in state

• Dance, fifth in state

Extracurricular achievements:

• Journalism students earned Quill and Scroll Honors: Kayla Yakimisky, Rachel Pepke, Megan Spoerlein and Emma Druckmiller; Yearbook Inductees: Oshokemeh Tseumah, Kathryn Anthony, Taylor Calame, Allison Boroski, Emma Bolas, Cassandra Lugo and Alison Hogue; TV Production Inductees: Nicholas Decatoire, Isabella Cangiolosi, Peyton Bell, Arianna Saez and Blake Kellinger; Kayla Yakimisky, Illinois Women's Press Association top honors (1st and 2nd place in yearbook layout; 3rd place and honorable mention in yearbook copywriting), National Federation of Press nomination; Victoria (Tori) Smolen, Illinois Women's Press Association top honors (1st and 2nd place in yearbook photography), National Federation of Press nomination; Quill and Scroll Honorable Mention: student life photography; Megan Spoerlein, Illinois Women's Press Association honors (3rd place in yearbook photography); Quill and Scroll Honorable Mention: sports action photography; Nick Decatoire, Illinois Women's Press Association honors (1st place in Best Broadcast; 2nd place in Video Feature; 3rd place in Video News), National Federation of Press nomination.

• Abigail Godek and Oshokemeh Tseumah (Shookie) were noteworthy art students who not only carry themselves throughout the art department with an air of positive energy, they are the "unsung" heroes in the theater department. They have spent their high school career helping with the technical aspects of set design for many of the theatrical shows at HHS.

• Ryan Wold, Zach Kriegler, Michael Rodriguez and Jared Grabs started a business called GiveWear, partnering with local charities and designing and selling T-shirts.

• Science Olympiad senior team captains Ian Faber, Ricardo Herrera, Nathan Osberg and Ian Faber went to state all four years. Ricardo and Nathan created their own instruments together and dominated the Sounds of Music event for two years in a row. Seniors Sarah Perlowski and Taylor Stephenson joined the team for the first time this year and medaled in almost every invite and helped advance the varsity team to the state competition.

• Joshua Zerkel led two curricular choirs during the day, was part of a jazz choir and was cast as the lead in the musical.

• Alan Stevenson and Connor Burns qualified for the National Speech and Debate nationals in New Mexico. Both will be competing in the online nationals.

• HHS VEX Robotics were 2020 State Competition Qualifiers

• Jackie Fiandaca served as Zoology Club president, arranging for numerous guests to appear for club members to learn from. She is going to college to become a veterinarian.

Theater productions: "As You Like It" by Wiliam Shakespeare (Thespian Show); "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (All School Musical); "Two Rooms" by Lee Blessing (featured production at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival).

Homecoming King and Queen: Rafael De La Paz and Taylor Wentz

Homecoming theme: Hollywood

What was new for the Class of 2020: Former principal Dr. Rowe became superintendent; new principal Dr. Belin was hired; this class was part of the district's ongoing evolution in education, including 1:1 (all students get a Chromebook), Blended Learning, Four Academies, and business INCubator; and among the first to use the high school's new Hub, science wing, field house, cafeteria, courtyard, and other spaces that finished construction in 2015-16.

Notable visitors: U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren; U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood; various international delegations.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: This class has dealt with adversity in many forms, yet has continued to study, learn, and grow with enthusiasm, optimism, and creativity. They have been learning during a period of evolution and transformation in education, even before the COVID-19 crisis, and they have taken it all in stride. They embrace change and look forward to making positive change in the world.

-- Principal Marcus Belin