Glenbard East High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 520

Graduation speakers: Michael Severino and Jenicel Carmona

National Merit Semifinalist: Sophia Pieta (also earned perfect ACT score)

Commended Students for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Competition: Milijana Arsenic, Lahela McClenahan, Elizabeth Schuert

Illinois State Scholars: Michael Abruzino, Sophia Alexander, Mohammed Ansari, Milijana Arsenic, Sophia Bachman, Lindsey Blackaller, Rose Carani, Jenicel Carmona, Huzefa Chaudhary, Mackenna Clayton, Marica Asha Dauz, Kelsey Donovan, Sarah Dzieza, Molly Galvin, Preaksha Garg, Abeline Glenzinski, John Gottlieb, Taylor Hanks, Erika Hasanaj, Angelina Hearn, Frank Iovinelli, Grace Iovinelli, Andrea Jovanovic, Evan Kale, Kaitlin Klasen, Hannah Krause, Henry Lindstrom, Hannah Lombardi, Emma Martin, Lahela McClenahan, Kelsey Morley, Megan Oldham, Serena Patel, Douglas Pham, Sophia Pieta, Alexander Pope, Iman Sakrani, Michael Severino, Elizabeth Shuert, Eric Slowinski, Gabrielle Spontak, David Tarnawski, Cathlene Tomas, Katherine Tonielli, Grace Tu, Elaine Wesling, Katie Westerholm and Ashley Ziemer.

Athletic achievements:

• Upstate 8 Conference Champions: Boys Cross Country, Football, Boys Bowling, Girls Gymnastics, Wrestling

• IHSA State Qualifiers: Football, Girls Cross Country, Boys Golf, Boys Bowling, Girls Bowling, Cheer, Girls Gymnastics (4th place), Wrestling.

• IHSA Regional Champions: Boys Basketball and Boys Bowling

• IHSA Sectional Champions: Boys Bowling, Girls Gymnastics

Extracurricular achievements:

Music

• Honors String Ensemble & Symphonic Band selected to perform at Illinois Music Education Conference; Eastwind Vocal Ensemble invited to perform at American Choral Directors Association Illinois State Convention; Hip-Hop music students selected to present at Illinois Music Education Conference & National Music Education Conference.

• Michael Severino and Maisie Eckley, Illinois Music Education Association Honors All-State Choir; Ben Boddy and Taylor Hanks, ILMEA All-State Composers; Michael Severino, ILMEA All-State Future Music Educator; Grace Iovinelli, American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choir; Michael Severino, Maisie Eckley, Anthony Maggio, Elyse Erickson, ACDA Central/North Central Region Honor Choir; Shelby Jenkins (3x), Maisie Eckley, Elyse Erickson, Grace Iovinelli (2x), Anthony Maggio, Kelsey Morley, Alison Moro, Michael Severino (2x), Sebastian Duque, ILMEA District 9 Choir; Ben Boddy, Aaron Marin, ILMEA District 9 Orchestra; Ben Boddy (2x), ILMEA District 9 Jazz Band; Elyse Erickson, ILMEA District 9 Vocal Jazz Ensemble; Milijana Arsenic, Rose Carani, David Gottlieb, Nina Hamilton (2x), Taylor Hanks (2x), Hannah Lombardi, Ellie Shuert (2x), Illinois Regional Orchestra Consortium All-Region Orchestra.

Art

• Illinois High School Art Exhibition) Award Winners: Angelo Mendez, Senior Scholars Exhibition; Brendon Keo, scholarship winner; Angelo Mendez, scholarship winner. • Upstate 8 Art Exhibition Winners: Angelo Mendez, honorable mention mixed media; Sydney Harris, honorable mention digital illustration, Emma Kawicz, honorable mention digital illustration.

Theater

• Production of "Eurydice" was selected for the Illinois High School Theatre Festival; Anthony Maggio, All-State Theatre Production, scenery & makeup crew; Abeline Glenzinski (2x), All-State Theatre Production, costume crew; Elizabeth Mazzolini, All-State Theatre Production, French horn in pit orchestra.

Theater productions: "The Murder Room" (directed by senior, Anthony Maggio); "Tales of Terror" (Fall Acting Studio); "Eurydice" (Main Stage and Theatrefest); "The Foreigner" (Main Stage); "The Shining" (Group Interpretation -- canceled due to closure); Land O' Plenty (Contest Play -- canceled due to closure); Moondancer (Main Stage -- canceled due to closure); Scenes from "Peter & the StarCatcher" & "Alice in Wonderland" (Spring Acting Studio -- canceled due to closure).

Senior Class gift: Twenty trees to be planted on campus

Homecoming King and Queen: Collin Gibboney and Hannah Lombardi

Homecoming theme: New Orleans "Masquerade"

What was new for the Class of 2020: Business INCubator classroom; central air conditioning in the school; debuted new Ram mascot.

Notable visitors: Temple Grandin, Chris Herren, Manny Scott, Kim Nazarian, Nathan Gunn

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: This class has endured many challenges over the past four years that have molded them in ways no formal education could, and I am proud of how our seniors have applied themselves academically, physically, emotionally, and socially. Although they may not believe it right now, the Class of 2020 is more resilient and better prepared for the world because of the challenges they have faced.

-- Principal Shahe Bagdasarian