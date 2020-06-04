Crystal Lake man charged with DUI in fatal crash

A 69-year-old man is facing DUI charges stemming from a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday in Crystal Lake, authorities said.

A black sport utility vehicle, driven by Robert A. Roth of Crystal Lake, was heading north on Route 31 at 4:38 p.m. when it collided with a silver SUV traveling in the same direction, police said in a news release. The silver SUV then crossed into the southbound lane south of Drake Drive and struck an oncoming motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Roth, a Crystal Lake resident, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death, a Class 2 felony, as well as two counts of misdemeanor DUI. His next court date is June 18.

An investigation is ongoing by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620. An anonymous tip can be sent by texting the word CLPDTIP, along with the tip information, to 847411.