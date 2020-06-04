Burlington Central High School

Burlington Central's Zach Lassau rejoiced after scoring in his own two-minute scrimmage before the varsity boys basketball game against Woodstock North High School. Daily Herald File Photo

Burlington Central's Kathryn Schmidt sets up an outside shot against Crystal Lake South in varsity girls basketball. Daily Herald File Photo

Burlington Central's Anthony Farmer heads to the finish line during the boys Class 2A state cross country finals. Daily Herald File Photo

Graduates in Class of 2020: 301

Co-Valedictorians: Sonya Grewal and Charles Karner

Presentation of Senior Class Gift: Kathryn Schmidt

Class President: Isabella DiPiazza (also commencement welcome speaker)

Graduating with High Honors: Nicholas Albers, Jessica Alonso, Andrew Aquino, Angeline Bancolita, Isabella Battaglia, Sydney Bergeron, Jacob Betancourt, Annmarie Bingham, Macey Buckman, Madison Buckman, Morgan Buckman, Cody Carlson, Faith Cassata, Alisyn Catenacci, Cynthia Cruz, Peyton Curtis, Kylie Davenport, Cynthia Delgado, Kevin Delgado, Kyle DeTamble, Jenna Dinges, Maya Elste, Dylan John Empleo, Hailey Esterly, Jack Farrell, Luka Filipac, Kyle Fischer, Leah Flolo, Christina Gardner, Reili Gardner, Megan Gasparaitis, Evan Gilmore, Isabella Giuliano, Blage Gosse, Sonya Grewal, Reika Hallett, Connor Hodgson, Hunter Hodgson, Jaron Holder, Kimberly Hudziak, Ethan Isola, Jayson Jahns, Ryan Joseph, Rahil Kapur, Charles Karner, Zoey Kollhoff, Laura Krambeer, Reed Krantz, Lauren Leegard, Chloe Lewis, Alexandra Lichner, Anthony Mariani, Bailey Marks, Sergio Martinez, Maisie McTavish, Madelyn Menke, Derek Meyer, Matthew Muetterties, Marissa Mukite, Hanaa Nkhikhssi, Ivette Pacheco, Amy Padilla, Emily Panzer, Devesh Patel, Sierra Paul, Adam Payton, Jenite Peckys, Jenna Peters, Mikayla Peters, Alison Pinion, Alexandru Popovici, Yusuf Rasul, Brenden Rindhage, Marissa Russell, Grace Sajdak, Mortimer Schilke, Kathryn Schmidt, Jacob Schmitt, Ryan Shafer, Ava Shellabarger, Reagan Stieglitz, Sarah Szopinski, John-Michael Bali Szulinski, Isabelle Talaga, Anuj Thakkar, Miranda Urdaneta, Jack Westergaard, Megan Wiater, Lilliana Wills, and Jasmine Zayed.

Athletic achievements:

• Girls golf won the 28-team Rosary Invite, setting a program record for an 18-hole tournament by shooting a 327. Emily Koh was the tournament champion, firing a 74. Maya Gusciora shot a 79, Kelsey O'Connor shot an 83 and Teagan O'Connor shot a 91.

• Football, All Fox Valley Conference: Matt Muetterties (also first team all-state), Jake Lenschow, and Nate Arians

• Boys Basketball All Conference: Jake Lenschow and Josh Hudgens;

• Boys Track: Anthony Farmer set the indoor school record in the 1600 meters with 4:28.62; Yavant Hausler set the indoor school record in the 200 meters with 23:45, and the 60 meters with 7.22

• Girls Track: Sonya Grewal made state academic team; Megan Gasparaitis will compete at Grand Valley State University next year

• Girls Basketball: Kathryn Schmidt, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State, AP All-State, All Fox Valley Conference, Daily Herald All-Area, qualifier for state finals at the IHSA 3-Point Showdown; Lily Moretti, Daily Herald All-Area honorable mention; Team achievements included school record 29 wins, 1,898 points scored and 276 3-pointers made (fifth all-time in IHSA history); Boylan Christmas Tournament Champions and IHSA 3A Regional Champions.

Extracurricular achievements: Zoey Kollhoff, photography award Kane County first place; Kane County Photography Contest: Emily Stark, Steve Hough, Chloe Lewis, David Kovari, Mikayla Peters, Hailey Czlapinski and Aubrey Wray; Scholastic Bowl: Luka Filipac, team captain and toss-up leader; Arion Senior Choir Award: Marisol Contreras; Crimson Masque Theater Award: Charlie Karner; Vocal Velocity Outstanding Seniors: Justin Bucher, Hunter Hulke, Ava Robinson and Macey Buckman.

Theater productions: "Guys and Dolls" (fall musical); "Enemy of the People" (spring play).

Senior Class gift: Donation of $1,834.28 to Lurie's Children's Hospital in honor of Johnathon and Fernando.

Homecoming Queen and King: Lily Comparone and Matthew Muetterties.

Homecoming theme: Classic TV shows/ Sitcoms

What was new for the Class of 2020: Fieldhouse addition; new classroom addition; renovated library; renovated commons; veterinary science lab and classrooms.

Notable visitors: Sharay Reed, bassist, composer, arranger; Klaus Luchs, Nashville recording artist and composer for the "Young and Restless"; Doug Stone, professor of Jazz Studies at Louisiana State University, summer jazz coordinator for the Eastman School of Music, composer and arranger; Saraswathi Ranganathan, veena player and world music ambassador; Bryan Lubeck, Spanish guitar and jazz recording artist, Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: The Class of 2020 is extremely special to me. I've been their principal for six out of the last seven years, as I met most of them in my time as middle school principal. I have had the privilege to serve as their principal for all four years in high school as well. Grit, perseverance and leadership are how I will always remember this special group of students. They have overcome major changes academically, the tragic loss of two peers, and the entire spring of their senior year. Through it all, they stuck together, focused on the collective good, and are ready to embark on an amazing future. I wish them the best and will always remember them fondly.

-- Principal Chris Testone