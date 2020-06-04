All rail crossings blocked in Barrington

All Barrington train crossings have been closed after a 9,000-foot freight train struck a pedestrian near Route 14.

Canadian National Railway crossings at Lake Zurich Road, Route 14, Route 59 and Main Street are blocked. Barrington officials say the train will not move until investigators clear the scene.

Barrington officials advise avoiding the downtown area until further notice. Metra warned of extensive delays on its Union Pacific-Northwest line.