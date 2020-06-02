'I can't stand seeing this happening here': Cleanup starts in Naperville after vandalism, looting

Downtown Naperville businesses were cleaning up Tuesday morning after overnight vandalism and looting left storefront windows shattered and shop owners assessing the damage.

A peaceful protest began at 3 p.m. Monday and lasted for hours with hundreds of people marching through downtown streets.

The unrest broke out shortly after a curfew took effect at 9 p.m.

By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chelsea Lahaye of Naperville was among people sweeping up glass outside roughly 30 damaged stores, including Talbots.

"I just wanted to help the businesses that were already affected by the pandemic," Lahaye said. "It's definitely giving a feeling of hope."

Chelsea Lahaye of Naperville sweeps up glass outside Talbots in downtown Naperville Monday morning. "I just wanted to help the businesses that were already affected by the pandemic," Lahaye said.

Naperville police said roughly 250 to 300 people "began roving through the downtown area committing criminal acts" late Monday, with violence directed toward police officers and stores. One officer was injured by an explosive device.

Police said some of the instigators threw bricks and bottles at officers, police vehicles and store windows. Police said members of the crowd burglarized downtown businesses, stealing a variety of things and setting off explosive devices.

One person was stabbed and taken to Edward Hospital.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico called the unrest "sickening to watch" and something for which it is difficult to prepare.

"We've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars training our police officers to de-escalate situations. Nobody was shot last night," Chirico said.

"I'm just so sad," he said.

Volunteers congregate outside the Chico's in downtown Naperville Tuesday morning after looting and vandalism Monday night.

Those cleaning up Tuesday also included Pinky Amin of Aurora, who said she frequents downtown Naperville to walk her dog or have coffee. She used duct tape to pick up glass out of sidewalk crevices outside Barnes & Noble -- which was among the first stores to be vandalized when the protest turned destructive.

"This is my city, I'm here every day," Amin said. "I love this place. I can't stand seeing this happening here."

A trio of representatives from the Fox Valley Mall location of Chick-fil-A, including Dania Polido, passed out chicken biscuits to volunteers as they helped clean. They were in downtown Aurora Monday as helpers cleaned up that area after it was damaged Sunday night.

Owner Mark Cabrera III said between the two days his shop will have given out about 300 sandwiches.

"We want to be part of our community and we saw our community was in need and hurting and we wanted to support those out here helping out," Cabrera said.