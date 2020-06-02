Grant Community High School
Graduates in Class of 2020: Approximately 440
Valedictorian: Joseph Ngo
Salutatorian: Luke Bedrosian
Graduation speakers: Joseph Ngo, Luke Bedrosian and Principal Jeremy Schmidt
Class President: Chloe Skinner
Senior Class gift: Coffee station for Senior cafeteria
Theater productions: Fall play, "A Midsummer's Night Dream"
Homecoming King and Queen: Musa Dzemaili and Molly Boyd
Homecoming theme: The Wizard of Oz
What was new for the Class of 2020: 21st Century classroom renovations, one-to-one technology
Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: The Class of 2020 has always stood out as being a special group. As a class, their diversity and school spirit combined with a unique inclusiveness has really left a lasting impact on our school community. But what will really live on is how the class of 2020 responded to the unprecedented and unexpected end of their high school careers. This wasn't the finale we were expecting, but they've handled it with maturity, class and perspective. These are all lessons that will serve them well as they move beyond high school. We will miss the Class of 2020, but I know you will go on to do great things.
-- Principal Jeremy Schmidt