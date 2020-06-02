Grant Community High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: Approximately 440

Valedictorian: Joseph Ngo

Salutatorian: Luke Bedrosian

Graduation speakers: Joseph Ngo, Luke Bedrosian and Principal Jeremy Schmidt

Class President: Chloe Skinner

Senior Class gift: Coffee station for Senior cafeteria

Theater productions: Fall play, "A Midsummer's Night Dream"

Homecoming King and Queen: Musa Dzemaili and Molly Boyd

Homecoming theme: The Wizard of Oz

What was new for the Class of 2020: 21st Century classroom renovations, one-to-one technology

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: The Class of 2020 has always stood out as being a special group. As a class, their diversity and school spirit combined with a unique inclusiveness has really left a lasting impact on our school community. But what will really live on is how the class of 2020 responded to the unprecedented and unexpected end of their high school careers. This wasn't the finale we were expecting, but they've handled it with maturity, class and perspective. These are all lessons that will serve them well as they move beyond high school. We will miss the Class of 2020, but I know you will go on to do great things.

-- Principal Jeremy Schmidt