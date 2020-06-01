Naperville closing city hall, businesses as protest fears mount
Updated 6/1/2020 12:54 PM
Naperville is closing city hall to employees and the public at noon and suggesting that downtown Naperville businesses close as well due to multiple, unconfirmed reports of protests planned throughout the Western suburbs.
Residents are being advised to avoid the downtown area and to call 911 immediately if they witness any criminal or unusual activity throughout town.
Residents are asked to look to the city and the Naperville Police Department for credible information about this evolving situation. Updates will be posted to the city's website at www.naperville.il.us and official social media channels.
