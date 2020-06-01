Feder: WIND's Amy Jacobson suing Pritzker over ban from media briefings

Governor J.B. Pritzker may have ended his daily media briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, but Chicago radio talk show host Amy Jacobson isn't giving up her fight with him, Robert Feder writes.

Now she says she's taking the governor to court.

Jacobson, who co-hosts mornings with Dan Proft on Salem Media news/talk WIND 560-AM, was barred from attending Pritzker's news conferences last month after she spoke at a Reopen Illinois rally protesting the governor's stay-at-home order.

The format of his briefings involved Pritzker responding to questions from journalists submitted through a pool reporter.

In explaining the ban, Pritzker said Jacobson had forfeited her status as a reporter by "taking an extreme position," adding: "It's not the way you act, it's not the way your colleagues in the media act who are reporters. That is not a reporter. She represents a talk show that has a particular point of view. We allowed her to ask questions because once upon a time she was a reporter. But she proved that she is no longer a reporter."

