Five Lake County churches suing Pritzker to hold larger gatherings

The Rev. Richard Valkanet, senior pastor of Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Grayslake, is among five Lake County church leaders suing Gov. J.B. Pritzker over ongoing restrictions on the size of their gatherings.

Alleging the governor's office is violating their religious freedom and "ignoring the science" behind the spread of COVID-19, five Lake County churches are suing Gov. J.B. Pritzker over the state's ongoing restrictions on the size of their gatherings.

The churches are scheduled to appear Friday morning before Lake County Judge David P. Brodsky to seek a temporary restraining order against the governor.

The plaintiffs include Living Waters Assembly of God in Grayslake and its Senior Pastor Richard Valkanet, New Hope Christian Fellowship in Mundelein and Senior Pastor Aaron Malusky, Fox Lake Community Church in Fox Lake and Senior Pastor Wayne Christiansen, as well as two churches in Zion.

The governor's office was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

Under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan that begins Friday, churches will be allowed to resume services, but gatherings must be limited to 10 people. Larger drive-through or outdoor services also are permitted.

The suit, filed on behalf of the churches by the Thomas More Society, alleges those restrictions violate the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act and Illinois Constitution, as well as the right to free speech and assembly.

The organization has brought similar litigation on behalf of churches in California, New Jersey, Mississippi and elsewhere.

"There is absolutely no reason for these churches and others in Illinois to be operating under different standards than businesses and other organizations," said Thomas More Society Senior Counsel Martin Whittaker. "Limiting the number of persons in a church worship service to 10 is a ridiculous move, when offices and manufacturers allow the same people to gather at their workplace in far greater numbers."

Whittaker noted that one of the plaintiffs, Zion's Christian Assembly, operates a community food pantry, which last week lawfully gathered 25 people for a distribution event.

"There is no logic that can defend why a Sunday worship gathering would be more dangerous to one's health than a food pantry distribution in the same location, with the same number of people," he said. "Yet the former is prohibited, and the latter encouraged."

In an exhibit included with the lawsuit, Dr. George Delgado states that the risk of transmission in churches celebrating indoors with measures like mask-wearing and social distancing is "far less than the risk of transmission in 'essential business' activities like grocery stores and manufacturing plants operating without attendance limitations."

Delgado also states that state data on positive coronavirus tests and related hospitalizations indicates the state has successfully flattened the curve of infection.