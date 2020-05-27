Dist. 54 virtual graduations posted on YouTube

Visit Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's YouTube channel to see virtual graduation ceremonies from six schools.

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's virtual junior high school graduations were posted YouTube after the district's website crashed Wednesday evening.

"Our IT department is looking into it," District 54 spokeswoman Terri McHugh said. "I don't have an answer as to why the website crashed, but the videos are all on live on YouTube"

The full graduation videos for Lincoln Prairie, Mead, Keller, Frost, Addams and Eisenhower schools can be viewed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCU0_HXLlBe ZDbb9dH-WS6UQ.