Dist. 54 virtual graduations posted on YouTube
Updated 5/27/2020 8:25 PM
Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's virtual junior high school graduations were posted YouTube after the district's website crashed Wednesday evening.
"Our IT department is looking into it," District 54 spokeswoman Terri McHugh said. "I don't have an answer as to why the website crashed, but the videos are all on live on YouTube"
The full graduation videos for Lincoln Prairie, Mead, Keller, Frost, Addams and Eisenhower schools can be viewed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCU0_HXLlBe ZDbb9dH-WS6UQ.
