Elburn pub defies state, reopens for dine-in business with mayor's blessing

An Elburn pub has defied the state by reopening for indoor, sit-down business.

And it did so with the blessing of Village President Jeff Walter, who said he sat at the bar to eat his dinner Thursday night.

Eddie Gaedel Pub and Grill, 107 N. Main St., installed a plastic shield between the patrons and the bartenders, removed some seating and has put plastic sheeting between tables, Walter said.

Walter, also the town's liquor commissioner, supported the opening. In a letter he sent last week to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, he said Elburn, in western Kane County, should not be in the same region as more densely populated Chicago for determining the potential spread of COVID-19 and allowing businesses to reopen.

The letter, sent on behalf of the village, also questioned the governor's powers to make the orders and said the village believes it would be vulnerable to lawsuits from businesses if the village enforced the governor's orders.

"Our position is we are not enforcing," Walter said Tuesday.

A neighboring bar and grill also had talked to him about reopening early but decided not to because it was afraid the state would take away its video gambling license, he said. Gaedel's does not have video gambling.

On May 11, Gaedel's announced in a Facebook post it intended to reopen soon. Walter said the owners told him that week about their plans but did not ask his permission.

Annette and Richard Theobald and Myra Ohoson own the pub. The Theobalds, who also own Paisano's Pizza and Grill carryout businesses in Sugar Grove and downtown Elburn, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In a May 21 interview on the "Morning Answer" radio show with political commentator Dan Proft, the Theobalds said they mean no disrespect to anybody who has contracted COVID-19, but they think the odds of getting the disease at their pub are slim.

"You have a better chance of dying in your car driving out to Eddie Gaedel's than you do catching the virus once you're inside," Richard Theobald said during the radio interview.

Both Theobalds criticize actions Pritzker has taken and are suspicious of anything he says.

"If you say, 'Well, in eight days you can reopen,' how do you know the days that they tell you will really be the days?" Annette Theobald said.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to open Friday, but only with outdoor dining and spread-out seating, as the state moves to Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan.

Annette Theobald said outdoor dining won't support their business because of the variability of the weather and the size of its patio.

"I see lightning bolts every day in my phone (weather forecasts) next week," Richard Theobald said. Plus, the guidelines call for reducing seating by 50%, which means they'd have only 12 seats on the patio, Annette Theobald said.

During the radio interview, Richard Theobald said he has lost friends over his plan to reopen the pub.

"By me reopening (they say) I am putting out, I am spreading this virus. ... That's just not the case," he said.