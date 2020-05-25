Bloomingdale chamber awards scholarships

The Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce has awarded more than $12,000 in scholarships to 17 students and two alumni students.

The students' background and where they are headed vary, but they all had excellent grades and had given back to the community through volunteering.

Applicants must either live in Bloomingdale, work for a chamber business or be a son or daughter of a chamber member.

The two alumni recipients are Sam Dela Rosa, attending the University of Illinois at Chicago and Christine Fasana, attending Furman University.

The other scholarships went to Giuseppina Gervasio, Aneesa Goyal, Shana Jose, Aneek Mirza and Olivia Turman from Lake Park High School; Shawn H Dadlani, Steven James and Alexa Marshall from Glenbard North High School; Madeleine Fasana and Michael Fasana from St. Francis High School; Sarah Abraham from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Lola Jarzemsky from St. Edward Central Catholic High School; Margaret Burns from Western Illinois University; Taryn Kannon from Concordia University Wisconsin; Alexandra Selof from Lake Zurich High School; Saffire Selof from Liberty University; and Michael Ian Rabanal from Bartlett High School.

For details, visit www.bloomingdalechamber.com.