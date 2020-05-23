 

Addison couple weds on front steps of their home

  • Confetti rains down on Sal Scianna and Monika Strak after they were married Saturday on the front steps of their home in Addison.

      Confetti rains down on Sal Scianna and Monika Strak after they were married Saturday on the front steps of their home in Addison. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Friends and family parked in cars gathered on the street and parkway during the ceremony for Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married Saturday at their Addison home.

      Friends and family parked in cars gathered on the street and parkway during the ceremony for Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married Saturday at their Addison home. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A giant just married sign sits on the front lawn of Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married Saturday at their home in Addison. Friends and family parked in cars on the street and waved from the sidewalk during the ceremony. The couple plans to hold a reception some time next year.

      A giant just married sign sits on the front lawn of Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married Saturday at their home in Addison. Friends and family parked in cars on the street and waved from the sidewalk during the ceremony. The couple plans to hold a reception some time next year. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Friends and family gather on the sidewalk, lawn and parkway during the ceremony for Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married Saturday at their Addison home.

      Friends and family gather on the sidewalk, lawn and parkway during the ceremony for Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married Saturday at their Addison home. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Sal Scianna and Monika Strak were married Saturday on the front steps of their home in Addison.

      Sal Scianna and Monika Strak were married Saturday on the front steps of their home in Addison. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Friends and family stood on the street during the ceremony for Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married at Saturday at their Addison home.

      Friends and family stood on the street during the ceremony for Sal Scianna and Monika Strak who were married at Saturday at their Addison home. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 5/23/2020 5:58 PM

The low hum of a leaf blower faded into the background as wedding music filled an Addison neighborhood Saturday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Sal Scianna and Monika Strak held their wedding ceremony on their front steps.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

About 50 family and friends gathered safely in the street, sidewalk, lawn and parkway as Rev. Scott Howington performed the short service.

Confetti and cheering rained down on the couple after they exchanged vows.

The couple had originally planned to honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but the resort they had booked is closed due to the pandemic.

Scianna said that he was able to get a refund for the airfare and the couple will plan a honeymoon at a later date. The couple also plans to hold a wedding reception some time next year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 