Addison couple weds on front steps of their home

The low hum of a leaf blower faded into the background as wedding music filled an Addison neighborhood Saturday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Sal Scianna and Monika Strak held their wedding ceremony on their front steps.

About 50 family and friends gathered safely in the street, sidewalk, lawn and parkway as Rev. Scott Howington performed the short service.

Confetti and cheering rained down on the couple after they exchanged vows.

The couple had originally planned to honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but the resort they had booked is closed due to the pandemic.

Scianna said that he was able to get a refund for the airfare and the couple will plan a honeymoon at a later date. The couple also plans to hold a wedding reception some time next year.