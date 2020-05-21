Schaumburg man dies after crash in Chicago
Updated 5/21/2020 7:50 AM
A 63-year-old Schaumburg man was killed after crashing a car into a tree on the 0-100 block of West LaSalle Drive in Chicago late Wednesday.
Chicago police officials said they were called to the crash site at about 11 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.
Authorities said Ryszard Kluz was the lone occupant of the car that was traveling south when it struck the tree.
He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
An autopsy is scheduled for later today.
The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.
