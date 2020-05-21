DuPage offering free wood chips

Homeowners can pick up free wood chips while supplies last and as weather permits from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 13, at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's native plant nursery at Blackwell Forest Preserve, 29W218 Mack Road in West Chicago.

People should bring vehicles no larger than a pickup truck; contractors are not allowed. Everyone should wear masks and allow extra time to practice safe social distancing.

A forest preserve employee will be on hand with a tractor to help fill trailers or truck beds. People who want smaller amounts should bring their own containers and shovels. Everyone should allow enough time to load vehicles and exit the nursery by 1 p.m.

The nursery entrance is on the south side of Mack Road about a half-mile east of Route 59. For details, call (630) 876-5920 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.