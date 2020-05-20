DuPage County site honoring fallen veterans online

A website created by DuPage County to honor the memories of fallen veterans this Memorial Day is expected to continue beyond the holiday as an ongoing tribute.

DuPage, like communities across the state, was forced to cancel its Memorial Day ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So county employees developed an interactive site that allows people to gather virtually to share stories and photographs of loved ones or friends who have served in the military.

"While we may not be able to gather in person this year, we are united in our desire to honor DuPage men and women who gave their lives while serving as members of the U.S. Armed Forces," county board Chairman Dan Cronin said in a statement.

Since the site went up last week, nearly a dozen remembrances have been posted, including one for Army Pfc. Gunnar Hotchkin. The 31-year-old former Naperville resident joined the military to provide for his family after being laid off as a superintendent for a home building company. He was killed June 16, 2010, in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb blast flipped over the armored tank he was riding in.

With more tributes expected in the coming days, county officials say they want the site to continue beyond Memorial Day.

"Whatever people put up there leading up to this Memorial Day, we expect it to live on and continue to grow," said Greg Hart, chairman of the county board's technology committee.

Hart said he would like to see the site used even after in-person ceremonies resume. He also said non-county residents are welcome to leave an "Honor Post."

"There's a lot of family and loved ones who may have a service member they want to honor, but they don't live in DuPage themselves," Hart said. "So we kept it open. The purpose is to encourage people to post an Honor Post."

The website includes an "Honor Map" showing where each veteran lived or died. There's also quotes, poems and videos, including one about the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Hart says the site is a good way to build community in a time when we need it most.

"One of the best things about DuPage County was that sense of community that came from in-person events," Hart said. "While I know we can't do that for good reason now, this is giving people an outlet to really feel that sense of community again."

The website can be found by visiting dupageco.org/memorial.