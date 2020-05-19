Harper College plans 'primarily online' classes in fall

Harper College announced plans to offer fall semester classes "primarily online" to protect students, faculty and staff, while holding out hope for some on-campus labs of fewer than 10 students at a time.

Administrators at the Palatine-based community college made the decision this week as they work to finalize details for courses set to begin Aug. 24.

Harper President Avis Proctor said science, data and input from public health officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic drove the decision.

As most courses will be taught online, some will require students to attend live, online class meetings at a set time, officials said. Students will be required to be connected by webcam and microphone at given times.

But Harper also has proposed some blended classes with online lectures and on-campus labs that would include fewer than 10 students, physical distancing, personal protective equipment and enhanced cleaning.

Proctor said the school is seeking state guidance to be able to teach some courses with those in-person labs. And while expecting campus to remain "mostly closed," the college's Testing Center could open for pre-scheduled appointments, she added.

"I know you are eager to return to campus and we are just as eager to see campus come to life again," Proctor wrote in an email to students Monday. "We know this has been a challenge and cannot express our appreciation enough for your flexibility, understanding and perseverance. Remember, we may not be physically together, but 'We are Harper' and we are here for you."

Registration for the fall semester will begin May 29 for continuing students. Summer courses that began this week are also taking place online.