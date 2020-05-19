 

Feder: WIND's Amy Jacobson barred from governor's media briefings

Amy Jacobson, the Chicago radio talk show host and former TV news reporter, has been barred from attending Governor J.B. Pritzker's daily coronavirus media briefings after she spoke at a rally protesting the governor's stay-at-home order, Robert Feder writes.

Jacobson, who co-hosts mornings with Dan Proft on Salem Media news/talk WIND 560-AM, was among speakers at a Reopen Illinois rally Saturday outside the Thompson Center in Chicago.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sponsored by Freedom Movement USA, a conservative PAC based in Joliet, the rally also heard from Erich Mancow Muller, morning host on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, and Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider. A few signs at the event compared Pritzker, who is Jewish, to Adolf Hitler.

Jacobson's participation prompted others in the media to question whether she had forfeited her standing as a journalist by becoming an advocate and activist.

