Another year, another record May rainfall: Where the flooding persists

The weekend deluge that caused widespread flooding throughout the Chicago area also pushed the region to a record May rainfall for the third consecutive year.

And, while some communities were drying out Tuesday, others were still dealing with the remnants of too much standing water.

One is Des Plaines, where police say travel in the city's downtown was difficult with some thoroughfares still closed.

National Weather Service projections show the Des Plaines River near the city should fall just below the 19-foot major flood stage about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The river's flood stage as it affects the city is 15 feet, according to the weather service.

"The whole north end of town is closed to one degree or another," Des Plaines police officer Michael Heidkamp said.

River Road from Northwest Highway/Miner Street to Rand Road remained closed in both directions. Adding to the woes was the continued two-way shutdown of Northwest Highway at an S-curve near Don's Dock restaurant.

Rand Road also was closed in both directions from Golf to River roads. Central Road was barricaded from River Road to East River Road, Heidkamp said.

No flood-related injuries have been reported, Heidkamp said, but several drivers got stuck in floodwater after going around barricades.

Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service reported 8.3 inches of precipitation has fallen on the Chicago region so far in May, breaking the record for the month for the third year in a row. The previous record of 8.25 inches set last year, after record rainfall of 8.21 inches fell in May 2018.

However, officials reported improving conditions in the region, including in Lincolnshire, Gurnee, Naperville and Lisle.

On Monday, the National Weather Service predicted the Des Plaines River would crest at around 10.5 feet near Gurnee, but the high-water mark was down to 9.8 feet Tuesday.

In Lincolnshire, where the river was at major flood stage Monday, waters had receded to moderate flood stage a day later.

The DuPage River near Naperville peaked near 11 feet Sunday evening and has receded to roughly 9 feet, according to U.S. Geological Survey data. The city experienced some street flooding Sunday, but all roads had reopened by Monday morning.

Nearby St. Joseph Creek in Lisle mirrors that trend, cresting around 13 feet Sunday evening and falling to less than 6 feet by Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Geological Survey data show. Flooding along the creek forced the evacuation of three apartments buildings, but officials on Tuesday said most residents had been allowed back into their homes. Parts of two residential streets elsewhere in the Arboretum Village remained closed.

State officials said they are still watching the Fox River, which is likely to rise throughout the week as water enters from Wisconsin.

"We're just trying to deal with the extreme rainfall we've seen," said Wes Cattoor, the acting section chief for engineering studies at Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

