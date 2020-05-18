Conant celebrates its graduates with special goodbye

Conant High School's graduating seniors were supposed to be striding across the stage at the Sears Centre Arena Monday night to receive diplomas and start new phase of their lives.

Mother Nature -- the COVID-19 virus, to be exact -- had other ideas.

But despite the lack of either pomp or circumstance, the Hoffman Estates school's graduates and faculty celebrated their achievements with a car parade Monday.

Held in the parking lot at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, the parade featured students driving slowly through the lot to the cheers of their teachers and other members of the school's staff.

Similar events have been held for graduates across the suburbs, including last week at Hoffman Estates High School. Boomers Stadium will play host to another parade Wednesday, for Schaumburg High graduates.