 

Conant celebrates its graduates with special goodbye

      Conant High School graduate Kelly Gregory holds a likeness of herself during a send-off parade for seniors Monday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. With almost 600 graduates, the parade lasted three hours. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      A parade of Conant High School seniors starts Monday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Conant's Ashanti Young waves as she stands in the sunroof of her family's car during a send-off parade Monday for seniors at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. She was three-sport athlete for the Cougars. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Conant High School graduate Matt McColaugh shows off his basketball jersey Monday during a send-off parade for seniors at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Conant High School graduate Victoria Schimpf holds her mortar board as she rides in a send-off parade for seniors Monday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/18/2020 7:11 PM

Conant High School's graduating seniors were supposed to be striding across the stage at the Sears Centre Arena Monday night to receive diplomas and start new phase of their lives.

Mother Nature -- the COVID-19 virus, to be exact -- had other ideas.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But despite the lack of either pomp or circumstance, the Hoffman Estates school's graduates and faculty celebrated their achievements with a car parade Monday.

Held in the parking lot at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, the parade featured students driving slowly through the lot to the cheers of their teachers and other members of the school's staff.

Similar events have been held for graduates across the suburbs, including last week at Hoffman Estates High School. Boomers Stadium will play host to another parade Wednesday, for Schaumburg High graduates.

