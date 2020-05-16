Search in Winfield for woman who fell into DuPage River to resume

Rescuers were searching for a woman Friday who was swept into the West Branch of the DuPage River near downtown Winfield, along with two of her dogs. A fire ladder truck and rescue boats were being used. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Rescuers were searching for a woman Friday who was swept into the West Branch of the DuPage River near downtown Winfield, along with two of her dogs. One dog was rescued. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Rescuers Saturday morning were to resume their search for an 18-year-old woman with autism who was swept off a bridge into the West Branch of the DuPage River in Winfield shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

The woman was walking with her two dogs on a flooded pedestrian bridge at Winfield Mounds near Geneva and Woodfield Roads, said Tony Martinez, director of community relations for the DuPage County Forest Preserve.

A witness riding his bicycle nearby said he saw the woman get swept away by the current as she walked through waist-high water on the bridge and tried to assist her until he lost sight of her as she was swept away.

He said her parents confirmed that she is a frequent visitor to the trail.

"It was not her first time visiting," he said.

The forest preserve district worked with the Winfield Fire Protection District and other agencies and that over a dozen other departments helped with the search, which used divers, boats, thermal imaging, drones and helicpters while her family watched nearby.

Martinez said one of the dogs was recovered. The search for the other dog and the woman was suspended for the night around 11 p.m. Friday.