More Northwest suburban farmers markets scheduled to open in coming weeks

A number of suburban farmers markets are opening in the coming weeks with new restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald File Photo

Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village will be among the next Northwest suburban towns to open their seasonal farmers markets -- albeit with new restrictions in place to follow public health guidelines.

The Friday, June 5, opening of the Schaumburg market and Saturday, June 6, launch of the Elk Grove market follows the lead of Palatine, which was among the first in the suburbs to open its farmers market on May 2.

Plans for the two markets are similar to those of the Palatine market and follow guidelines of the Illinois Farmers Market Association.

In Elk Grove, that means required face masks for patrons and vendors, signage to ensure patrons maintain 6-foot social distancing measures, one-way foot traffic entering and exiting the market, proper spacing for booths, hand sanitizer at each booth, and no on-site food prep or sampling for now, under plans unveiled this week.

For many markets being planned throughout the suburbs, it's a transition from a community gathering space to an "in and out" market.

"They're being very cautious, but they're excited to be able to still present a farmers market," Elk Grove Village Trustee Chris Prochno said this week, when trustees inked a new license agreement with operator Connie Groat to run the 2020 market.

The Schaumburg market is scheduled to run weekly from June 5 through Oct. 9 in the Town Square Shopping Center. The Elk Grove market is set to run weekly from June 6 through Oct. 17 near the clock tower by village hall.

On June 7, the Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market will launch at the Metra East Commuter Lot. The Buffalo Grove Farmers Market at Mike Rylko Community Park is scheduled to begin June 14. The Arlington Heights Farmers Market kicks off June 20 across the street from the Arlington Heights Historical Museum.