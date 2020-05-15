Flooding closes Route 53 between Lisle and Glen Ellyn

Flooding caused by Thursday night's storms have closed a section of Route 53 between Butterfield Road and Park Avenue near Lisle and Glen Ellyn.

Illinois State Police officials said the section of road is just one of about a half dozen closures in the suburbs caused by flooding late Thursday into Friday morning.

The closure is along a part of Route 53 that is in an unincorporated portion of DuPage County with Morton Arboretum and Hidden Lake Forest Preserve to the east and homes and commercial properties to the west.

The area floods frequently. It's at least the second time this year the road has been closed because of floodwaters.

There is no timetable for the road's reopening.