West Chicago awaiting application for waste transfer station plan

West Chicago officials have not yet received an application for a second waste transfer station in the city, but they have gotten a flood of emails from those opposing the project.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems, which has a facility for construction and demolition debris at 1655 Powis Road, told the city more than a year ago that it wants to expand operations at the 27.8-acre site to include a transfer station for household garbage.

The city, however, is still waiting to get a formal application from Lakeshore for the proposal.

"It's been a moving target," City Administrator Michael Guttman said Thursday. "I thought the city would have received it by now, but they tell us they're still working on it."

If built, Lakeshore's facility would be just down the street from an existing waste transfer station that another company owns near the intersection of Powis and North Avenue.

Despite the absence of a formal application, city officials already have received more than 200 emails from people -- mostly West Chicago residents -- opposing Lakeshore's proposal. The messages started arriving last month after residents got a letter directing them to a "Protect West Chicago" website.

The website calls on residents to oppose the proposed waste transfer station and asks them to tell city officials "that our community should not be Chicagoland's dumping ground!"

Attempts to contact the operator of the website Thursday were unsuccessful.

In response to the emails, the city posted a lengthy message on its website explaining the process Lakeshore must go through to get approval from the city.

The company will need to demonstrate the project meets nine criteria, including that the proposed facility is "necessary to accommodate the waste needs of the area it is intended to serve."

At least one public hearing will be held to review evidence, testimony and public comments. Ultimately, city council members will determine whether the nine criteria have been met.

In April 2019, the city approved a "host community benefit agreement" with Lakeshore for a waste transfer facility.

Guttman said the agreement doesn't mean the city council will approve the project. However, it does ensure that West Chicago will receive revenue from the facility -- even if the council rejects it and the decision is overturned by a judge or the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

If built, the transfer station would generate roughly $530,000 a year for the city. That estimate is based on the facility operating at half capacity.