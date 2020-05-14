 

Schaumburg approves plan for eight new homes east of Conant High School

  • Schaumburg trustees have approved a proposal from Mount Prospect-based developer Paul Swanson to build eight single-family homes on a 4.4-acre site at the southwest corner of Thacker Street and Verde Drive, just east of Conant High School.

      Schaumburg trustees have approved a proposal from Mount Prospect-based developer Paul Swanson to build eight single-family homes on a 4.4-acre site at the southwest corner of Thacker Street and Verde Drive, just east of Conant High School. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2019

  • A proposal for eight new homes 4.4-acre site just east of Conant High School won unanimous approval this week from Schaumburg village trustees.

      A proposal for eight new homes 4.4-acre site just east of Conant High School won unanimous approval this week from Schaumburg village trustees. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2019

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 5/14/2020 1:57 PM

A developer has won approval to build eight single-family homes in Schaumburg on land bought from Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 just east of Conant High School.

Mount Prospect-based Paul Swanson plans the homes for a 4.4-acre site that includes a 2.1-acre pond on the southwest corner of Thacker Street and Verde Drive.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Named Verde Estates, the land was acquired by District 54 through an earlier developer donation. Swanson entered into a contract last August to purchase the site for $680,000.

On May 7, District 54 board members extended the contingency period for the sale to Aug. 3 as Swanson at that time was still working toward village approval and awaiting a permit from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Schaumburg village trustees unanimously endorsed the project Tuesday.

Six of the lots will face Thacker Street and share driveways to minimize curb cuts, while the remaining two will share a driveway along Verde Drive.

Most of the lots vary in size between 10,010 and 10,638 square feet, but the corner lot will be 12,586 square feet and the one on Verde Drive adjacent to the pond will be a flag-shaped 22,732 square feet.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Though the developer's intention is to construct all the homes, there is a provision in the village's approval allowing lots to be sold and developed individually. However, an overall land development permit will be required.

Schaumburg planning staff also are nearing the end of their analysis of Nitti Development's proposal for single-family homes on a 62-acre site owned by Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, east of Summit Drive and west of Plum Grove Road.

Though the plan is expected to be presented to the village board in the near future, Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said she is not yet at liberty to divulge any details such as how many homes are proposed.

District 211 board members granted a three-month extension in April to the contingency period on Nitti Development's $17.7 million purchase agreement, as the builder continues to work toward village approval.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
District 211 may delay sale of Schaumburg land to home developer
Related Article
District 211 may delay sale of Schaumburg land to home developer
 
District 54 hires broker to sell donated Schaumburg land
Related Article
District 54 hires broker to sell donated Schaumburg land
 
District 211 tries again to sell 62-acre Schaumburg site
Related Article
District 211 tries again to sell 62-acre Schaumburg site
 
District 54 hoping to sell unused Schaumburg land
Related Article
District 54 hoping to sell unused Schaumburg land
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 