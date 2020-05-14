Schaumburg approves plan for eight new homes east of Conant High School

A developer has won approval to build eight single-family homes in Schaumburg on land bought from Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 just east of Conant High School.

Mount Prospect-based Paul Swanson plans the homes for a 4.4-acre site that includes a 2.1-acre pond on the southwest corner of Thacker Street and Verde Drive.

Named Verde Estates, the land was acquired by District 54 through an earlier developer donation. Swanson entered into a contract last August to purchase the site for $680,000.

On May 7, District 54 board members extended the contingency period for the sale to Aug. 3 as Swanson at that time was still working toward village approval and awaiting a permit from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Schaumburg village trustees unanimously endorsed the project Tuesday.

Six of the lots will face Thacker Street and share driveways to minimize curb cuts, while the remaining two will share a driveway along Verde Drive.

Most of the lots vary in size between 10,010 and 10,638 square feet, but the corner lot will be 12,586 square feet and the one on Verde Drive adjacent to the pond will be a flag-shaped 22,732 square feet.

Though the developer's intention is to construct all the homes, there is a provision in the village's approval allowing lots to be sold and developed individually. However, an overall land development permit will be required.

Schaumburg planning staff also are nearing the end of their analysis of Nitti Development's proposal for single-family homes on a 62-acre site owned by Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, east of Summit Drive and west of Plum Grove Road.

Though the plan is expected to be presented to the village board in the near future, Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said she is not yet at liberty to divulge any details such as how many homes are proposed.

District 211 board members granted a three-month extension in April to the contingency period on Nitti Development's $17.7 million purchase agreement, as the builder continues to work toward village approval.