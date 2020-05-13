No bail for 1 of 2 charged with carjacking, armed robbery in Addison

Bail has been denied for a man charged with a carjacking on Monday and robbing an Addison gasoline station in March, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

James T. Kimbrough, 22, of the 700 block of East 147th Street in Dolton, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery.

A second man, Malik Pierre-Louis, is due to appear in bond court Thursday. Pierre-Louis, 23, of the 900 block of East Lake Street in Addison, also is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery. Prosecutors are asking that he, too, be held without bail.

Addison police were called to the 1200 block of Meyer Drive at 11:50 p.m. Monday where the victim said he was in his Chevrolet Camaro outside his house, talking on his phone, when he saw a white sedan drive by slowly.

A little while later, a man -- believed to be Kimbrough -- approached and asked if he could use the phone. The victim refused, but said Kimbrough could speak through the car's Bluetooth system.

It's alleged Kimbrough tried to make three calls, then pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him to get out.

State police and Darien officers found the vehicle at a gas station on Archer Avenue in Summit. According to authorities, Pierre-Louis tried to drive off as Kimbrough was getting into the car. Police used the vehicle's OnStar service to disable it. Kimbrough was arrested. Pierre-Louis ran off but was arrested the next day at a hotel in Addison, according to authorities.

A gun was found in the vehicle.

The two also are charged with robbing a Marathon station March 29. Two masked men forced their way into the secured booth where the clerk was working, authorities said. It is alleged Pierre-Louis fired a bullet through the protective glass and both men then kicked their way into the booth and stole cash and Swisher Sweet cigars.

"Thanks to the exceptional work of the Addison Police Department, what appears to be the beginning of a two-man crime spree was quickly snuffed out," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

Kimbrough is next due in court June 11.

DuPage court records show Pierre-Louis pleaded guilty in 2017 to a charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. He was charged with misdemeanor property damage and trespassing in 2019, but the case was dropped when witnesses would not come to court.