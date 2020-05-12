 

Wheaton man charged with attempting to break into home

Daily Herald report
Updated 5/12/2020 9:38 AM

A 33-year-old Wheaton man faces charges after police said he tried to break into a home in a neighborhood north of Danada.

Jermaine Keith Devon Echoles, of the 1600 block of Valley Forge Court, was charged with attempted residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstructing a peace officer.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wheaton police responded to the 100 block of Christina Circle for a report of someone trying to burglarize a home about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

After a chase on foot, police took Echoles into custody.

Echoles was taken to the DuPage County jail. A judge ordered him held on $35,000 bail. Echoles was released Sunday after posting the required 10% of his bail.

His next court date is at 9 a.m. June 8.

"Our patrol officers did an outstanding job apprehending Mr. Echoles," Wheaton Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said in a statement. "Wheaton's residents should feel safe in their homes, and the Wheaton Police Department works around the clock to ensure this occurs."

