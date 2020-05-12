Elk Grove man charged with Schaumburg burglaries

An Elk Grove Village man faces two counts of residential burglary and two counts of attempted residential burglary following his arrest by Schaumburg police early Monday.

Matthew C. Cadwell, 32, of the 200 block of Washington Square. was arrested at a hotel about 1:45 a.m. Monday. nearly three hours into a search that began with a call about a burglary in progress, police said.

At about 11:04 p.m. Sunday, Schaumburg officers were sent to a reported home break-in in the 200 block of Bridlewood Court. Reports indicated a white male intruder was seen entering the home after shattering a window, police said. When the homeowner confronted the intruder, the man fled the residence, police said.

Officers were then dispatched to three nearby homes in the 200 block of Spring Creek Circle, 200 block of Willoby Court and the 1400 block of Willow Road, where the same man reportedly attempted or successfully entered homes, police said.

In each instance, the intruder fled when confronted by the homeowner, according to police

With help from a Rolling Meadows Police Department dog and the Elgin Police Department drone team, police said, Cadwell was found at the nearby hotel and identified as a suspect. He later was identified by a witnesses as the intruder, Schaumburg police said.

Cadwell was taken to the Cook County jail and is being held on a $50,000 bail, police said.