Wood Dale police seek renewed accreditation

The Wood Dale Police Department is taking part in a virtual on-site assessment of its services as part of a nationally recognized program to achieve accreditation by verifying compliance with strict professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. The department has been an accredited agency since 2001.

Normally as part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session. Due to COVID-19, no public information session will be held.

Agency employees and the public are invited to offer comments by calling (630) 787-3809 between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday, May 18, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments may send them to: The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155 or email calea@calea.org.