Potential redevelopment changes roadwork plan in Naperville

Little Friends, a nonprofit disability services agency and school, is under agreement to sell its property on Wright Street in the Naperville historic development. The city has granted permission to tear down all buildings on the site for redevelopment. Daily Herald file photo, July 2019

During heavy rains, water flows over sidewalks and parkways at the intersection of Wright and School streets in the Naperville historic district. Neighbors in the East Central Homeowners Organization want the issue addressed during a road resurfacing project in the area this season, but it is not part of the work because of potential redevelopment of the Little Friends property. Courtesy of Carol Schmidt

Wright Street near School Street in the Naperville historic district, near the Little Friends campus, experiences temporary flooding during heavy rains. But the area is not part of the city's road resurfacing project because of potential redevelopment of the Little Friends property. Courtesy of Carol Schmidt

The streets around the Little Friends campus in Naperville have been removed from a resurfacing project because of potential redevelopment of the property.

The city of Naperville plans to resurface many of the streets in the historic district east of downtown as part of a $5.3 million contract for 13 miles of roadwork.

But the intersection of Wright and School streets at the northwest corner of the Little Friends property, as well as other sections of Wright, School and Columbia streets and Franklin Avenue adjacent the nearly 4-acre campus, will not be included, said Bill Novack, director of transportation, engineering and development.

City sidewalks lining the Little Friends property also are not slated for full replacement, although minor repairs could be made, he said. The streets have been removed to avoid duplication of work because the property is under agreement to be sold.

The city council has granted permission for all of the buildings to be torn down, including the Kroehler mansion, the one-time home of Naperville furniture magnate Peter Kroehler. And while the buyer had no update to announce Friday about plans for the land, according to a spokesman for Little Friends, discussion has centered on construction of new housing.

"If it does redevelop, the developer will have to dig up the street to put in the water and sewer services for the new homes that would go in there," Novack said.

Neighbors in the East Central Homeowners Organization understand the desire to avoid duplication of work, said Carol Schmidt, a member of the organization's board.

But Schmidt said she wishes work to improve flooding that occurs during storms could be included in this year's road resurfacing plan.

Schmidt said water has pooled on the street, parkway and sidewalks at Wright and School streets for about the past decade, since a nearby alley was rebuilt. She said she's raised the issue with the city several times, but it has yet to be addressed.

Novack said the public works department now is aware of the issue, which he described as "temporary ponding" rather than true flooding.

He said issues like this happen at hundreds of spots within the city, and the worst sites must be prioritized for repair first.

While the city won't correct the drainage issue around Wright and School this year, Novack said, officials will monitor it to determine if fixes need to be made in the future.

"Our job," he said, "is to prioritize these as best we can and utilize the city's resources to make the most improvements as cost-effectively as we can."