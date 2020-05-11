Police: Ingleside woman may have been killed by her dogs

Lake County authorities are investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman who might have been killed by one or more of her dogs Saturday at her Ingleside home.

Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said officers found Lisa Urso's mutilated body on the back porch of her home on Knollwood Road.

Lee said there were signs of struggle throughout the home and the woman's three dogs had blood on them.

He said one of Urso's dogs had been taken away by Lake County Animal Care and Control last month after the dog had badly bitten Urso's boyfriend. Lee said the dog was returned to Urso at her request.

Lee said he was not sure what breed the dogs were but described them as medium-sized.

The dogs are now in the custody of Lake County Animal Care and Control. Spokeswoman Hannah Goering said Monday she could not comment about the dogs because the investigation was ongoing. She said the office would euthanize a dog before an investigation wraps up only if a veterinarian said there was a medical reason to do so.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper, who was at the scene Saturday, said his office plans to perform an autopsy on Urso Tuesday.

"It's just so tragic that this happened," Cooper said.

Lee said police believe Urso had been planning on seeing co-workers on Saturday. When she did not show up, her co-workers went to her house and discovered her body, according to Lee.