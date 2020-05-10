 

Three teens, including 15-year-old driver, injured when car slams into tree near Huntley

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/10/2020 9:42 AM

Three teenagers were injured -- one critically -- when a 15-year-old driver lost control of a car they were riding in Friday night and struck a tree near Huntley, authorities said Sunday.

Kane County Sheriff's police said the single-vehicle crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 41W300 block of Powers Road. An investigation showed that a 15-year-old Lake in the Hills girl was driving a Nissan Sentra east on Powers from Route 47 when the car went around a curve. left the road on the south shoulder and hit a tree.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Huntley for minor injuries, sheriff's police said.

A 16-year-old female passenger from Huntley was airlifted from Northwestern Medicine to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she remained in critical condition Sunday, Sheriff Ronald Hain said.

Another passenger, a 15-year-old from Huntley, was taken from the scene to Northwestern Medicine with undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

