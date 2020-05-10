Glendale Heights won't mail newsletter
Updated 5/10/2020 3:53 PM
Glendale Heights officials say they will not mail the village newsletter, Parks and Recreation Summer Brochure, and Senior Activity Guide because the "ever-changing complexion of the (COVID-19) pandemic" and the governor's executive orders "have placed a number of our upcoming programs into question."
Village officials said they look forward "to getting these documents printed and back in residents' hands as soon as possible."
