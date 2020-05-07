Mount Prospect board extends mayor's emergency powers

Mount Prospect trustees this week authorized a continuation of a village state-of-emergency order first issued by Mayor Arlene Juracek on March 17.

But the decision to extend the order Tuesday came only after a debate over the ongoing need for that authority.

Under the order, the mayor has the power to act on behalf of the village board when emergency circumstances require it. It also gives the village manager the power to award contracts without public notice when necessary.

Village Attorney Lance Malina recommended that the village board reauthorize those powers during each of its regular meetings.

"I do think this provides for the best oversight and assurance to our residents that the full board is paying close attention and that the mayor, me, is not running amok, keeping an emergency declaration lasting any longer than it needs to," Juracek said.

But Trustee William Grossi asked whether a circumstance is really an emergency if the mayor can call the board together for a vote.

"What I was getting at is if we have the ability to meet as a board by the mayor calling a special meeting at any point from now on, is there something that prohibits us from doing that if we feel that all of us should vote on a particular issue that comes up?" he asked.

"We're all accessible pretty easily," Trustee Paul Hoefert added. "I frankly think we could call a special meeting and vote something in if we needed to."

Village Manager Michael Cassady said the declaration is important when the village seeks a reimbursement on its expenses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"It will help if we have an emergency declaration as we are requesting dollars for impacts related to the COVID-19 response by the village," he said.

Despite the debate, trustees ultimately approved the extension by a unanimous vote.