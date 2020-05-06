Schaumburg residents pack stadium parking lot for free mask giveaway

The parking lot of Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg was filled to capacity six rows of cars deep early Wednesday morning, but unfortunately it wasn't for a baseball game.

Instead, Schaumburg residents turned out in droves to receive some of the 70,000 masks the village is giving away free this week.

Mayor Tom Dailly was on hand donning his own mask Wednesday, which was a seniors-only day. Non-senior residents whose last names begin with A through L can pick up masks Thursday, and those with last names beginning with M through Z can get masks Friday.

The masks are disposable, and the giveaway is limited to five per person.

"We have 70,000 masks and we have no idea what the output would be, so we are gauging it today (to determine) if we need more," Fire Chief Jim Walters said.

"We take care of our citizens," he added.

Betsy Kubota was among the residents excited to receive five masks Wednesday.

"I'm smiling under my mask," she said.