 

Schaumburg residents pack stadium parking lot for free mask giveaway

      Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot across from Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg waiting in line for some of the 70,000 free masks the village is giving away this week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      The parking lot at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg was packed with cars whose drivers turned out for a free mask giveaway Wednesday. The village is giving out 70,000 masks to residents this week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Hundreds of cars, six rows deep, filled the parking lot across from Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg during a mask giveaway Wednesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly hands out masks to resident Lisa Moore as she was one of hundreds who showed up at Boomers Stadium for a mask giveaway hosted by the village. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Marie Parise of Schaumburg was in one of the hundreds of cars that filled the parking lot across from Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg waiting in line for a free mask giveaway Wednesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Schaumburg Betsy Kubota said she was smiling under her mask after she collected five of them Wednesday morning during a free mask giveaway hosted by the village of Schaumburg at Boomers Stadium. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Andrew Gajda hands out masks to Schaumburg residents early Wednesday morning in the parking lot across from Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 5/6/2020 4:38 PM

The parking lot of Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg was filled to capacity six rows of cars deep early Wednesday morning, but unfortunately it wasn't for a baseball game.

Instead, Schaumburg residents turned out in droves to receive some of the 70,000 masks the village is giving away free this week.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mayor Tom Dailly was on hand donning his own mask Wednesday, which was a seniors-only day. Non-senior residents whose last names begin with A through L can pick up masks Thursday, and those with last names beginning with M through Z can get masks Friday.

The masks are disposable, and the giveaway is limited to five per person.

"We have 70,000 masks and we have no idea what the output would be, so we are gauging it today (to determine) if we need more," Fire Chief Jim Walters said.

"We take care of our citizens," he added.

Betsy Kubota was among the residents excited to receive five masks Wednesday.

"I'm smiling under my mask," she said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

