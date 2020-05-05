Young Addison dad with COVID-19 discharged from Elmhurst Hospital after 44 days

At only 30 years old and otherwise healthy, Jonathan Davila is not the usual face of COVID-19.

His odds for surviving the virus seemed favorable. But the Addison dad would face a far longer road to recovery than most.

After 44 days in the hospital, Davila finally reunited with his wife and children Tuesday afternoon. Doctors, nurses and other front-line health care workers at Elmhurst Hospital celebrated his discharge by lining a hallway, cheering, clapping and waving signs in recognition of their combined efforts in saving Davila's life.

"It came to a time where I didn't believe he was going to come home," his wife, Ashley King, said. "I was starting to think of how I was going to tell my kids that they weren't going to have their dad. But right when it was at that point, I got the call that he was doing better."

Davila was admitted to Elmhurst Hospital on March 23. He was among the first COVID-19 patients treated on the campus. Doctors would have to intubate him for more than 20 days for respiratory failure. At one point, he was put on dialysis.

"It is distinctly unusual in my experience to have somebody so young, so profoundly sick and to emerge so well," said Dr. Phillip Cozzi, a pulmonary disease physician at Elmhurst.

Davila no longer needs oxygen or dialysis. He'll continue receiving care at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.

"I'm very grateful for the doctors and all the nurses because without them, he wouldn't be here," Davila's wife said. "So I'm just very happy he's alive."

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill contributed to this report.