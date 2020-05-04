Streamwood police seek help in search for missing woman
Updated 5/4/2020 4:07 PM
Streamwood police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who has a medical condition that puts her in danger, authorities said Monday.
Stephanie A. Cotto, 38, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center, 1555 Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Streamwood Police Department at (630) 736-370 or dial 911.
Cotto is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a spade on her right wrist and a mole on her lip.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and gym shoes and was carrying a brown backpack.
