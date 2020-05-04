 

Schaumburg to distribute masks to residents

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/4/2020 4:45 PM

The village of Schaumburg will host a free mask distribution event from Wednesday, May 6, through Friday, May 8, weather permitting, in which approximately 70,000 masks will be distributed to village residents while supplies last.

The drive-through distribution will take place in the parking lot of Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The distribution will be for Schaumburg seniors ages 65 and older from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Schaumburg residents whose last names begin with A through L can receive masks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, while those with last names beginning with M through Z can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees will be asked to show their driver's license or a utility bill as proof of residency. Long lines are expected.

