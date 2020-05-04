Officials at reopened state parks say visitors respected social distancing

Volo Bog is one of the state parks that reopened this weekend. Daily Herald file photo

Many suburbanites shook off cabin fever at reopened Illinois state parks over the weekend.

Select state parks closed by the pandemic reopened Friday for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing and wildlife observation, among other activities.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s drew a large number of visitors to Moraine Hills State Park in McHenry, where the entrance gate had to be shut for a time because the parking lot was full.

"We actually had to turn some cars away to keep the overcrowding down," said Jacob Shurpit, acting superintendent of Moraine Hills State Park and Volo Bog State Natural Area. "We had to call conservation officers over to keep an eye on available spots versus how much traffic was in there. They tried to give us an estimate so we could allow traffic flow to come through."

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources asks visitors to come alone or with members of their own household, visit parks closest to where they live, practice social distancing and cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw it in the trash.

State park visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions remain closed and educational programs and special events are canceled. Also, hunting is still suspended until further notice as are shelter reservations.

That didn't stop visitors from showing up in atypically high numbers at Moraine Hills. Shurpit said several visitors he spoke to, particularly parents with young children, chose the park because it offers restrooms. Officials recommend visitors bring their own hand sanitizer.

Alternate sites were suggested for those turned away from Moraine Hills.

"We sent people over to McHenry Dam (State Park) to try to alleviate some of the overcrowding," said Stacy Iwanicki, nature education coordinator at Moraine Hills and Volo Bog. "We also sent some people over to Volo Bog.

"People really love open space. They need places where they can recreate, get out, get some fresh air and exercise. It was perfect timing."

Proper social distancing was practiced at Moraine Hills, according to Shurpit. He said some grilled out in small groups while respecting each other's areas. Hikers stepped aside on the trails to let others pass at a distance.

"It was really good to see people practice that without us having to preach to them," Shurpit said. "It went really well. They were extra cautious about leaving trash behind and being clean. Honestly, people were just really happy to be outside."

Volo Bog in Ingleside also experienced unusually high traffic over the weekend, Iwanicki said, though not like Moraine Hills. No fishing or bicycling is allowed in the state natural area. The walkway into the bog remains closed due to disrepair.

Illinois State Beach State Park in Zion reopened Monday morning after floodwaters receded from the south entrance, superintendent Bob Feffer said. More than a foot of water covered some roads last Thursday morning.

Only North Point Marina opened Friday. The park's 6.5-mile beach, campground and concessions remain closed until further notice.

However, licensed visitors can fish in the sand ponds, and the park's nine miles of trails are open for hiking and biking. Feffer warns bicyclists to be cautious; parts of the trail are still wet and sections have been washed out by flooding.

He said it's a great time of year for bird watching at Illinois Beach State Park. Ducks, sandhill cranes, egrets and blue herons can be seen regularly.

"The birds are taking over the place," Feffer said. "It's time for migration. And with all the water we've had, a lot of the water fowl has stuck around."

Fishing is allowed from the bank and boats with a limit of two people per boat, according to the IDNR.