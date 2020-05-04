 

Longtime Crystal Lake Mayor Aaron Shepley dies overnight, sources confirm

 
By Katie Smith
Shaw Media
Updated 5/4/2020 10:42 AM

Longtime Crystal Lake Mayor Aaron Shepley died unexpectedly overnight, sources told the Northwest Herald Monday morning.

Shepley served as the mayor of Crystal Lake for more than 20 years and was elected in April 2019 to another four-year-term. His plans for Crystal Lake included drawing in businesses to fill the city's vacant storefront, particularly along Route 14.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Before being elected mayor, Shepley, who also served as vice president and senior associate general counsel at Northwestern Medicine, spent two years as a council member.

In his spare time, Shepley enjoyed sports and action photography, and drumming. He eventually transformed his hobby into Strikers, a well-known drum line that has marched hundreds of miles in local parades, performed on TV and donated about $50,000 in college scholarships.

Strikers also has spun off into five educational programs involving more than 100 students.

