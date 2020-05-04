Glendale Heights food drive serves hundreds

Glendale Heights officials joined Saturday with Immigrant Solidarity of DuPage, Calvary Episcopal Church, Courageous Love Initiative, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Renew Church for a food drive that helped serve roughly 250 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of the food was donated by La Rosita in Glendale Heights and Parra's Bakery from West Chicago.

The village will announce future food drives at www.glendaleheights.org.